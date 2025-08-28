 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19773375 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:19:56 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-New Trick, Bri Left
-New Trick, Bri Right
-New Trick, Mc Griddle Left
-New Trick, Mc Griddle Right
-New Trick, Inward Left
-New Trick, Inward Right
-New Trick, Butter Cup Left
-New Trick, Butter Cup Right
-New Trick, Blizzard Left
-New Trick, Blizzard Right

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3800341
