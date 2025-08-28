- Near Sweet Dealz island, players can claim a free UG Egg Doo.
- UG Launch Bundle - Includes UG Face, UG Belt, and Pouchie hat.
- Suntime Funtime Battlepass
- Poo Noodle (Pool Noodle) - Equipment
- Seagull flying around head cosmetic
- Sandy Toys Doo
- Daydreamer cosmetic
- Starfish Hands
- Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where after playing Paintball Battle Royale mode, players could not grab Doo.
- Fixed issue with joining lobbies displaying incorrect information.
V2.24.0 - Suntime Funtime Update (and UG Launch Bonus)
