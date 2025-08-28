 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19773259 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Near Sweet Dealz island, players can claim a free UG Egg Doo.
- UG Launch Bundle - Includes UG Face, UG Belt, and Pouchie hat.

- Suntime Funtime Battlepass
- Poo Noodle (Pool Noodle) - Equipment
- Seagull flying around head cosmetic
- Sandy Toys Doo
- Daydreamer cosmetic
- Starfish Hands

- Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where after playing Paintball Battle Royale mode, players could not grab Doo.
- Fixed issue with joining lobbies displaying incorrect information.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2233581
