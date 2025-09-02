We’re excited to release our second content update. A new weapon, a new quest, and a few adjustments to strike fear into the hearts of the ravenous monsters

Added a mechanism that pushes away enemies when Mirah lands on them





Fire aura damage changed



level 1: 2 -> 1



level 2: 5 -> 2



level 3: 8 -> 3



fissure damage per tick changed



level 1: 2 -> 2



level 2: 4 -> 2.5



level 3: 6 -> 3



Fire aura grows only when the player uses melee attacks



Fire aura interval is now increased, from 0.7 sec to 1 sec



UI navigation: Players can now use keyboard or controller to navigate through the equipment/Supplies/Rations/Skills/Rewards in the pause menu.



Mirah will not be staggered during a special attack (Still receives damage)



The player is no longer staggered when Chainer grabs Mirah



Changed blood vfx to be directional and less obfuscating. There was a complaint that when there's a lot of blood on screen, it’s hard to see what’s going on



The player fails to skip the conversation with the NPCs in the 'Hub' area when using the \[Space] button - FIXED



All non-endless levels got their navmesh cleaned up. This should resolve 100% of the spawning enemies in inaccessible places issues



light combo speed +20%



heavy combo speed +10%



physical damage 12 -> 9



posture damage 12 -> 16



increased hitbox size



light combo speed +10%



heavy combo speed +10%



physical damage 16 -> 12



posture damage 20 -> 24



physical damage 8 -> 6



We'd like to say another huge thank you to everyone who's supported us during Early Access!



If you'd like to share your thoughts on this content update or Hordes of Hunger in general, you can click the link to join our Discord or follow us on social media.

In this update, we’re introducing a new weapon, the Scythe, a weapon that deals higher physical damage and normal elemental damage. The scythe also has a unique 5-attack combo, something entirely unique to the other weapons.The new weapon also comes with a new special attack, which can be unlocked by defeating the Guardian to acquire the new weapon art. Players can switch out the weapon arts at the ‘Workshop’ and select the new one, a devastating attack that spawns a few skulls that will affect the enemies with the 'Fear' status effect, causing the enemies to take increased damage.Spoilers on how to get the Scythe, so if you don’t want to know, skip this paragraph - The player receives a 'Scythe part' after defeating the guardian, trading with the vendor NPC and also from the chest in an arena.Alongside the Scythe, we’ve also included a new quest, ‘Find the Abandoned Provision’, which will now be added to the quests in non-endless levels.