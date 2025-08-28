 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19773194 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Food surplus is now always rounded up to determine availability for horse breeding
  • Fixed "Go as Colonist" (leaving a colony as a colonist) - wasn't available in previous version
  • Train and Purchase again orders units by price
  • Space can be used to end turn
  • Experimental overlay showing that units are done and the turn can be ended, also showing year when turn starts
  • Enabling dragging goods/units from one cargo hold to another ship/wagon
  • Misc minor UI fixes
  • Indians have started roaming (for now just random and not responding in any way to player actions)
  • Separated rebel production bonus (when SoL > 50%) from loyalist penalty (when loyalists/tories > 6 (on medium)) so a colony can have both active

