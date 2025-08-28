- Food surplus is now always rounded up to determine availability for horse breeding
- Fixed "Go as Colonist" (leaving a colony as a colonist) - wasn't available in previous version
- Train and Purchase again orders units by price
- Space can be used to end turn
- Experimental overlay showing that units are done and the turn can be ended, also showing year when turn starts
- Enabling dragging goods/units from one cargo hold to another ship/wagon
- Misc minor UI fixes
- Indians have started roaming (for now just random and not responding in any way to player actions)
- Separated rebel production bonus (when SoL > 50%) from loyalist penalty (when loyalists/tories > 6 (on medium)) so a colony can have both active
