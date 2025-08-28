\[Added]
Trash Bin to store for purchase
Price tag to the other side of the warehouse shelves
New computer backgrounds
\[Changed]
Resetting the cart now takes boxes with it
Employees now wait less for their energy to recharge when they sit down
We now turn slower while using cart
\[Fixed]
Characters head turning white in some saves
Employees does not fill shelves with consoles from warehouse
Employees does not fill shelves with new buyed products if we have a lot of empty shelf slots
Employees looking in the wrong direction while climbing
It is not clear that the price can be entered via keyboard in the field at trade panel
Employees making extra moves while performing an action
Cart can be turned sideways by pushing it against the wall
Cart can push boxes while using
Cart can stay in the air
Customers wear a lot of blue striped shirts
If we press the key while the interface is open, the product in our hand goes into placement mode
Computer background not saving
Returning to the menu sometimes causes the game to crash
When the queue at the cash register is full, customers who want to come to the cash register go outside the store
When changing the placeables location, the filling bar does not disappear from the screen even if we release the button
The selected texture changes after moving the table
*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.
