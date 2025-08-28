Price tag to the other side of the warehouse shelves

We now turn slower while using cart

Employees now wait less for their energy to recharge when they sit down

Resetting the cart now takes boxes with it

Characters head turning white in some saves

Employees does not fill shelves with consoles from warehouse

Employees does not fill shelves with new buyed products if we have a lot of empty shelf slots

Employees looking in the wrong direction while climbing

It is not clear that the price can be entered via keyboard in the field at trade panel

Employees making extra moves while performing an action

Cart can be turned sideways by pushing it against the wall

Cart can push boxes while using

Cart can stay in the air

Customers wear a lot of blue striped shirts

If we press the key while the interface is open, the product in our hand goes into placement mode

Computer background not saving

Returning to the menu sometimes causes the game to crash

When the queue at the cash register is full, customers who want to come to the cash register go outside the store

When changing the placeables location, the filling bar does not disappear from the screen even if we release the button