28 August 2025 Build 19773169 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Added]

  • Trash Bin to store for purchase

  • Price tag to the other side of the warehouse shelves

  • New computer backgrounds

\[Changed]

  • Resetting the cart now takes boxes with it

  • Employees now wait less for their energy to recharge when they sit down

  • We now turn slower while using cart

\[Fixed]

  • Characters head turning white in some saves

  • Employees does not fill shelves with consoles from warehouse

  • Employees does not fill shelves with new buyed products if we have a lot of empty shelf slots

  • Employees looking in the wrong direction while climbing

  • It is not clear that the price can be entered via keyboard in the field at trade panel

  • Employees making extra moves while performing an action

  • Cart can be turned sideways by pushing it against the wall

  • Cart can push boxes while using

  • Cart can stay in the air

  • Customers wear a lot of blue striped shirts

  • If we press the key while the interface is open, the product in our hand goes into placement mode

  • Computer background not saving

  • Returning to the menu sometimes causes the game to crash

  • When the queue at the cash register is full, customers who want to come to the cash register go outside the store

  • When changing the placeables location, the filling bar does not disappear from the screen even if we release the button

  • The selected texture changes after moving the table

*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.

