Update 0.5.4:
• Modifications to the in-game Anti-Cheat System to prevent false positives; the game kicker has been removed to display only a log.
• Added the Account Ban system.
• Minor changes to the in-game interface (Settings: Maps)
• Minor display bug fixes.
Update 0.5.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update