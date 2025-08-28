 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19773097 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.5.4:

• Modifications to the in-game Anti-Cheat System to prevent false positives; the game kicker has been removed to display only a log.
• Added the Account Ban system.
• Minor changes to the in-game interface (Settings: Maps)
• Minor display bug fixes.

