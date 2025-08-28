- Increased initial reserve size 10 -> 20.

- fixed fast - gamemode text in load game view.

- In the restart view, show the total amount of permanent perks obtained.

- Selected tab in Perk Total now remembers last selected state.

- Added the ability to start mining from the mining list view.

- auto-lvl up now tracks perk picking

- Combat token perks unlock from the correct quest.

- Balanced combat quest unlock requirements

- Decreased consolation price, since they are affected by world copy perks.

- No random world perks from consolation prize.

- Increased size of common drop visualisation.

- Added Permanent Perk Obtained message.

- Made soldier drops more rare.

- Implemented a feature where the amount of max resources sold by the shop is continuously increased when the game is not paused.