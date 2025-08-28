 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19773036 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
- Increased initial reserve size 10 -> 20.
- fixed fast - gamemode text in load game view.
- In the restart view, show the total amount of permanent perks obtained.
- Selected tab in Perk Total now remembers last selected state.
- Added the ability to start mining from the mining list view.
- auto-lvl up now tracks perk picking
- Combat token perks unlock from the correct quest.
- Balanced combat quest unlock requirements
- Decreased consolation price, since they are affected by world copy perks.
- No random world perks from consolation prize.
- Increased size of common drop visualisation.
- Added Permanent Perk Obtained message.
- Made soldier drops more rare.
- Implemented a feature where the amount of max resources sold by the shop is continuously increased when the game is not paused.

Changed files in this update

