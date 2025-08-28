The long-awaited mod, the Doom Scroll is now available!



Huge thanks to Bug Jones and Dorioso Aytario for their work on this mod.



The Doom Scroll contains 13 new spells and 2 new spawnable entities with some very interesting interactions!



Simply enable it in the Mods page in the menu to try it out. As always, it works in multiplayer!



This patch also contains a few small bug fixes:

The Blood Warlock rune now synergies with Affinity runes

I believe I finally fixed the "Delete the floor" bug - but we'll see, this one has been hard to track down

Creeping Death no longer triggers when you kill ally units

Shield is now correctly removed upon taking damage in the event that it is somehow a decimal instead of a whole number

Nukisuke's description now contains the amount of damage it does



I have a lot of other changes and balances (especially for Deathmason and Goru) in the works that will be released for the Oct 24 content update, but for now I wanted to get The Doom Scroll into your hands!



Happy Spellcrafting!