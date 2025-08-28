 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19772981 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added

  • Increased randomness in equipment drops. Items now drop randomly between Common and Relic quality, and equipment stats also have random variation.
  • The more equipment drops in the game, the stronger the equipment becomes. This means that even if a player crafts a max-tier item early in the game, max-tier items crafted later in the game will likely be stronger due to improved base power.

