A quick reset for the Hotfix released this morning. Some testing parameters were left on before packaging.
Also lowered the volume of the main menu theme. And the game mode screen got a revision.
Patch 14b: A Hotfix for the Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3752811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update