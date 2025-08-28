 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19772970 Edited 28 August 2025 – 15:52:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick reset for the Hotfix released this morning. Some testing parameters were left on before packaging.
Also lowered the volume of the main menu theme. And the game mode screen got a revision.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3752811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link