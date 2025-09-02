- Hunger and thirst no longer cause instant death
- Poison now has permanent side effects
- Fire effects on the player have been reduced
- Escape screen has a timer
Items & Inventory
- Added lighter, matchbook, and oil lamps
- Inspecting water containers now shows capacity
- Inventory tooltips are now context-specific (Eat, Drink, Open, etc.)
World & Environment
- Added audio for rivers
- Fixed rocks so players no longer fall through them
- Fixed hiking stops having higher temperature than the world
- Fixed cabin roofs breaking when first discovered
- More randomness in item spawns, cabin durability, and cabin quality outside exploration zones
Changed files in this update