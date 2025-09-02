 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19772955 Edited 2 September 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay & Survival
  • Hunger and thirst no longer cause instant death
  • Poison now has permanent side effects
  • Fire effects on the player have been reduced
  • Escape screen has a timer


Items & Inventory
  • Added lighter, matchbook, and oil lamps
  • Inspecting water containers now shows capacity
  • Inventory tooltips are now context-specific (Eat, Drink, Open, etc.)


World & Environment
  • Added audio for rivers
  • Fixed rocks so players no longer fall through them
  • Fixed hiking stops having higher temperature than the world
  • Fixed cabin roofs breaking when first discovered
  • More randomness in item spawns, cabin durability, and cabin quality outside exploration zones

