 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19772948 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build: 1.25.8.28_5418

  • Fix for Taffy being outside her bed after loading
  • Additional collision fixes
  • Fixed a case where picking up items caused an error that caused other errors

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1177981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link