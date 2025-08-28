- Fix for Taffy being outside her bed after loading
- Additional collision fixes
- Fixed a case where picking up items caused an error that caused other errors
Small Hotfix for August 28th
Update notes via Steam Community
Build: 1.25.8.28_5418
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1177981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update