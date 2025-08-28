- The pieces shown on the stats pages now have the correct secondary colour
- Poison had a bug where a unit would die to poison even if you had taken them the turn before. Which wouldn't be an issue unless you undo that move...
- Optimised the AI some more. When moves take longer than 4 seconds for the AI, the depth of the search decreases. It should only do this in endless mode really when there are a lot of Amazons + poison.
- Fixed an issue where clicking on the start button more than once could load in the starting badges more than once.
- Added an pawn to setup 2 (the atomic setup). I agree with feedback that this was too difficult for beginners at the start.
- En passant can now be used to remove check (it wasn't given as an option before unless you disabled move restrictions)
- The dragon knight now has a ghost again
- There was an issue with combining poison and push mode where the AI was not correctly processing moves.
- Added more redundancy for the AI failing to find a move or finding an illegal move.
Patch 1.17
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update