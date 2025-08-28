 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19772926 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The pieces shown on the stats pages now have the correct secondary colour
  • Poison had a bug where a unit would die to poison even if you had taken them the turn before. Which wouldn't be an issue unless you undo that move...
  • Optimised the AI some more. When moves take longer than 4 seconds for the AI, the depth of the search decreases. It should only do this in endless mode really when there are a lot of Amazons + poison.
  • Fixed an issue where clicking on the start button more than once could load in the starting badges more than once.
  • Added an pawn to setup 2 (the atomic setup). I agree with feedback that this was too difficult for beginners at the start.
  • En passant can now be used to remove check (it wasn't given as an option before unless you disabled move restrictions)
  • The dragon knight now has a ghost again
  • There was an issue with combining poison and push mode where the AI was not correctly processing moves.
  • Added more redundancy for the AI failing to find a move or finding an illegal move.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3353101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link