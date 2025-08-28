⚔️ Weapons & Ammo

Added new item — Homemade Shotgun .

Rebalanced damage for all weapons.

Added shotgun ammo.

🛠 Crafting & Resources

Added a plant system (some plants in the world are now collectible).

Added new building — Mixing Table .

Introduced the first crafting recipes at the Mixing Table.

🧟 Enemies

Adjusted zombie spawns.

🎮 UI & Quality of Life

Changed inventory slot color to black with a white outline.

Added descriptions for inventory items that were missing them (food, etc.).

Updated the Discord link in the game menu.

Changed text color for loot notifications.

Reduced minimap size.

📢 Attention

🔹 If you have a save file from version 0.0.6 — you need to start a new game and create a new save, because loot spawns in the world will be broken.

🔹 If your save was created in version 0.0.7 — you don’t need to do anything, the game will work correctly.