28 August 2025 Build 19772898 Edited 28 August 2025 – 15:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔️ Weapons & Ammo

  • Added new item — Homemade Shotgun.

  • Rebalanced damage for all weapons.

  • Added shotgun ammo.

🛠 Crafting & Resources

  • Added a plant system (some plants in the world are now collectible).

  • Added new building — Mixing Table.

  • Introduced the first crafting recipes at the Mixing Table.

🧟 Enemies

  • Adjusted zombie spawns.

🎮 UI & Quality of Life

  • Changed inventory slot color to black with a white outline.

  • Added descriptions for inventory items that were missing them (food, etc.).

  • Updated the Discord link in the game menu.

  • Changed text color for loot notifications.

  • Reduced minimap size.

📢 Attention

🔹 If you have a save file from version 0.0.6 — you need to start a new game and create a new save, because loot spawns in the world will be broken.

🔹 If your save was created in version 0.0.7 — you don’t need to do anything, the game will work correctly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3603941
