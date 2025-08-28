⚔️ Weapons & Ammo
Added new item — Homemade Shotgun.
Rebalanced damage for all weapons.
Added shotgun ammo.
🛠 Crafting & Resources
Added a plant system (some plants in the world are now collectible).
Added new building — Mixing Table.
Introduced the first crafting recipes at the Mixing Table.
🧟 Enemies
Adjusted zombie spawns.
🎮 UI & Quality of Life
Changed inventory slot color to black with a white outline.
Added descriptions for inventory items that were missing them (food, etc.).
Updated the Discord link in the game menu.
Changed text color for loot notifications.
Reduced minimap size.
📢 Attention
🔹 If you have a save file from version 0.0.6 — you need to start a new game and create a new save, because loot spawns in the world will be broken.
🔹 If your save was created in version 0.0.7 — you don’t need to do anything, the game will work correctly.
