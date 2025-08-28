Patch 0.7.236 is here!
Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.236 — this update brings important gameplay improvements, rebalancing, and a round of fixes.
What’s Changed
Enhanced Enemy Abilities
First version of the improved enemy ability & maneuver system, with rebalanced related stats.
Audio Feedback
Added sound effects for enemy ability activations to increase clarity in combat.
Loading Screen Hints
Helpful tips now appear during loading to guide Raiders in mastering game mechanics.
Ally Ship Rebalancing
Allied ships have been rebalanced, as they were too strong compared to enemy forces.
Weapon & Module Fixes
Fixed Pulser Mk1 mounting preview not showing correct sockets.
Fixed Boosted S engine mounting issue.
Fixed crafting-related bug that caused oversized modules during assembly.
Looking Ahead
We’ll continue to refine combat and balance based on your feedback. Keep sharing your thoughts on our Discord server!
Changed files in this update