Patch 0.7.236 is here!

Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.236 — this update brings important gameplay improvements, rebalancing, and a round of fixes.

What’s Changed

Enhanced Enemy Abilities

First version of the improved enemy ability & maneuver system, with rebalanced related stats.

Audio Feedback

Added sound effects for enemy ability activations to increase clarity in combat.

Loading Screen Hints

Helpful tips now appear during loading to guide Raiders in mastering game mechanics.

Ally Ship Rebalancing

Allied ships have been rebalanced, as they were too strong compared to enemy forces.

Weapon & Module Fixes Fixed Pulser Mk1 mounting preview not showing correct sockets. Fixed Boosted S engine mounting issue. Fixed crafting-related bug that caused oversized modules during assembly.



Looking Ahead

We’ll continue to refine combat and balance based on your feedback. Keep sharing your thoughts on our Discord server!