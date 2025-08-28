 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19772863 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.7.236 is here!

Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.236 — this update brings important gameplay improvements, rebalancing, and a round of fixes.

What’s Changed

  • Enhanced Enemy Abilities
    First version of the improved enemy ability & maneuver system, with rebalanced related stats.

  • Audio Feedback
    Added sound effects for enemy ability activations to increase clarity in combat.

  • Loading Screen Hints
    Helpful tips now appear during loading to guide Raiders in mastering game mechanics.

  • Ally Ship Rebalancing
    Allied ships have been rebalanced, as they were too strong compared to enemy forces.

  • Weapon & Module Fixes

    • Fixed Pulser Mk1 mounting preview not showing correct sockets.

    • Fixed Boosted S engine mounting issue.

    • Fixed crafting-related bug that caused oversized modules during assembly.

Looking Ahead

We’ll continue to refine combat and balance based on your feedback. Keep sharing your thoughts on our Discord server!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2513491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link