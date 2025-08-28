Removed an unintentional mechanic which caused moves that inflict Paralysis to always deal a fixed amount of damage, regardless of the attack's actual intended damage (this was due to some leftover code from the Closed Beta, at a time when the Paralysis effect was exclusive to stage hazards)

The "Coming Soon" slot now shows a silhouette of Miko & Mira



Adjusted the raw images of a few characters' renders for the sake of smoother image compression. This shouldn't make a noticeable difference in-game

Fixed an issue where selecting Quick Rematch from the pause menu in Arcade Mode could sometimes result in the game skipping to the next match



When playing with the Hardcore ruleset, the Quick Rematch option is now disabled to prevent cheesing the mode



Quitting out of the secret boss fight after losing a match against them will now display the results screen, to better indicate that this still counts as a completed Arcade Mode run

Derrick Trial 10 -- Fixed an issue where the "Release" step would not count if the opponent landed on the middle banana

Your Own Worst Enemy -- Fixed an issue where the Globule mimic would get stuck in an infinite loop after hitting the wall with GLOVE Rush (Down Super)

Adjusted the hitbox so it isn't awkward rotated



Slightly reduced the move's blockstun

Adjusted the second hitbox so it isn't awkwardly rotated

Fixed an issue where attempting to use a dash out of this move would sometimes result in Shoto dashing in the wrong direction

(Note that the fix implemented for this is temporary, as it currently makes it very difficult to dash out of this move at all. Similar issues to this also still exist, and fixing them properly will require a more significant overhaul of the dash code in the future)



All active Ace projectiles now disappear if Sylvan is hit

Adjusted the animation and hitbox size to restore some of the forward range the move lost in the previous hitbox adjustment

Added a slight glow effect to the projectile to make it more visible, especially on stages with dark backgrounds

Changed the sound effect for a Trigger Cancel to be more accurate to the original game

Added animations for all bosses during the Sylvan cutscene in Arcade Mode, as they would previously just disappear from this cutscene entirely

Shade

Added a throw break animation to the boss in its first phase, as it was previously missing one



In the boss' second phase, certain two-part animations will no longer trigger against it, as this caused some unavoidable visual issues

Another small patch before the next major update, focusing on some of the more pressing issues we missed in the last few patches.