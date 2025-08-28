Fixes issue on calories not being store properly



Fixes issue on calories not sending the correct amount to the progress bar



Fixes issue on exchanging not properly setting/triggering the achievements



Adds a check on start of the game to trigger achievements if a user already hit the values for that said achievement



[Achievements]PS: We're doing some bugfixes that have been talked by alot of you, in the next few weeks, we'll be sending more bugfixes regarding those issues.- The Banana Team