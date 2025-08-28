 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19772765 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[Achievements]
  • Fixes issue on calories not being store properly
  • Fixes issue on calories not sending the correct amount to the progress bar
  • Fixes issue on exchanging not properly setting/triggering the achievements
  • Adds a check on start of the game to trigger achievements if a user already hit the values for that said achievement


PS: We're doing some bugfixes that have been talked by alot of you, in the next few weeks, we'll be sending more bugfixes regarding those issues.

- The Banana Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2923301
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2923302
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2923303
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2923304
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link