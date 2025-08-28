SummonArk Newsletter

Release Day – August 29th!

We are excited to announce that SummonArk is finally available today!

This game is a Deckbuilding Roguelite created with RPG Maker MZ.

We also plan to release free updates in the future, adding more content along the way.

★ Version 1.0.0 Features

3 Unique Equipment sets

Over 100 cards (including upgrades)

More than 40 Relics

A dungeon spanning 3 layers

There are no unlock systems such as card unlocking.

Cards are only registered in the library once you obtain them,

but almost all content is available to enjoy right from the start.

The game includes Beginner Mode and Hard Foe Mode,

so you can freely adjust the difficulty and play style as you like.

You can even enable both at the same time for a unique challenge!

★ Choose Your Starting Gear!

Here are some recommended starting items for beginners.

Other gear is just as powerful, so once you get used to the game,

try out different combinations for even more strategies!

Covenant Equipment

Guardian Angel – A straightforward Covenant that’s easy to use.

Common Equipment

Long Sword – Pairs well with “Focus Stance” cards, letting you attack and block at the same time.

Boots – The “Pray” card evolves into a very useful ability when upgraded. Also grants +25 Agility.

Juicy Meat – Restores 10% HP after each battle, making your runs more stable.

Support Equipment

Sonic Blade – Comes with a powerful Strength-based attack card, great synergy with the Longsword.

Servent's Knife – Grants the powerful “Familiar Lauf” card that returns to your hand every turn.

★ Game Tips

Q: How do I maximize the screen?

A: The default resolution is 1280x720, but you can press F4 to toggle fullscreen.

Q: How do I reset or return to the title screen?

A: Press F5 to reset. The game autosaves whenever you progress through a dungeon room,

so even if you reset during a run, you can continue your adventure right where you left off.