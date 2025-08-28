This update mainly involves dynamic adjustments to the health of exotic beasts, ensuring that their HP changes as the number of players varies. Additionally, it fixes an issue where spirit beads could be synthesized onto weapons.

Playtest v1.1.5 version update

Content adjustment:

Adjustments have been made to the settings panel, making entries clearer.

The health of all exotic beasts has been adjusted and will vary with the number of players.

Issue fix: