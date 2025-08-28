 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19772689
Update notes via Steam Community

This update mainly involves dynamic adjustments to the health of exotic beasts, ensuring that their HP changes as the number of players varies. Additionally, it fixes an issue where spirit beads could be synthesized onto weapons.

Playtest v1.1.5 version update

Content adjustment:

  • Adjustments have been made to the settings panel, making entries clearer.

  • The health of all exotic beasts has been adjusted and will vary with the number of players.

Issue fix:

  • Fixed an issue that occurred during item synthesis.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3540541
