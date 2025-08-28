 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19772608
A bug snuck into the previous build that made alphabet level 2 and missing word level 4 unsolvable. This has now been fixed!

Tests have been added for this case so it should be much harder for bugs like this to occur in the future

