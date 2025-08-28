Hey Car Dealers!

Patch notes:

Added missing collision on pipes near the fuel tank.



Fixed collisions at fuel inlets.



Improved interaction with the Competitor.



Fixed an issue that prevented users from closing apps in the tablet by pressing the 'ESC' key.



Added vehicles to traffic.



New car coming tomorrow!

We’re impressed with how quickly you guessed which vehicle model is coming next! Introducing the Phantom Voyager:The car will be in-game tomorrow!💬 Let us know what you think onandWe’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:Don’t miss the latest devlog for, where we reveal what theteam is currently working on.