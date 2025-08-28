Hey Car Dealers!
Patch notes:
- Added missing collision on pipes near the fuel tank.
- Fixed collisions at fuel inlets.
- Improved interaction with the Competitor.
- Fixed an issue that prevented users from closing apps in the tablet by pressing the 'ESC' key.
- Added vehicles to traffic.
Known issue with meetings:
Some players reported a bug where meeting locations would spawn outside the city. This issue was caused by the removal of a point on the map. If your save has a vehicle assigned to that location, the pin may appear outside the city boundaries. This will not happen in the future, as the location will no longer be taken into the account when randomizing meeting locations. Unfortunately, we cannot fix it retroactively - the only solution is to wait two days until the meeting is canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience.
New car coming tomorrow!We’re impressed with how quickly you guessed which vehicle model is coming next! Introducing the Phantom Voyager:
The car will be in-game tomorrow!
💬 Let us know what you think on Steam and Discord!
We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. Don’t miss the latest devlog for Car Cleaner Simulator, where we reveal what the Hypnotic Ants team is currently working on.
