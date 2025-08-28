 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19772365 Edited 28 August 2025 – 15:06:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed an issue where the Chemistry Room ending route did not function properly in Endless Mode.

- Fixed an issue where the Dog Whistle ending route did not function properly in Endless Mode.

- Fixed an in-game physics display error in Freya.

Changed files in this update

