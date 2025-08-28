 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19772262 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's update focuses on text improvements and balance adjustments.

Text & UI Fixes:

  • Plant and seed description corrections – fixed incorrect planting requirements in various descriptions.

  • Minor UI improvement – frames are now slightly more visible on the field.

Balance Changes:

  • Reduced growth time for most late-game plants – the final stage will now be less tedious.

  • Fertility boost for plants – all of them can now be grown multiple times.

  • Spirits gather water even faster – your garden patches will no longer dry out.

Technical Improvement:

  • Enhanced save backup system – now you can select which specific save to restore from a list. ⚠️Important: This feature is experimental and should only be used if your main save is corrupted!

Changed files in this update

