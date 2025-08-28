Today's update focuses on text improvements and balance adjustments.
Text & UI Fixes:
Plant and seed description corrections – fixed incorrect planting requirements in various descriptions.
Minor UI improvement – frames are now slightly more visible on the field.
Balance Changes:
Reduced growth time for most late-game plants – the final stage will now be less tedious.
Fertility boost for plants – all of them can now be grown multiple times.
Spirits gather water even faster – your garden patches will no longer dry out.
Technical Improvement:
Enhanced save backup system – now you can select which specific save to restore from a list. ⚠️Important: This feature is experimental and should only be used if your main save is corrupted!
Changed files in this update