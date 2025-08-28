 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19772251 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:52:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes :

  • All heroes have been changed so that only one copy of each hero can exist.
  • Accordingly, of the heroes you currently own, only the highest-level hero of each type will remain, and the rest will be removed. Any accessories equipped by removed heroes will be stored in the inventory.
  • The hero recruitment system has been updated. New heroes can now be unlocked by meeting specific conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where the hospital did not appear properly.
  • Hospitalized heroes will no longer disappear. You can now discharge them at any time you wish.
  • Related story content has been added and updated.
  • Additional conditions are now tracked and saved (such as number of times objects were used, number of hospitalizations, etc.).
  • The tutorial has been updated to reflect these changes.
  • Fixed an issue where some monsters’ death animations caused them to shift to another tile.
  • Several other bugs discovered during the modification process have been fixed.

