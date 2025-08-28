- All heroes have been changed so that only one copy of each hero can exist.
- Accordingly, of the heroes you currently own, only the highest-level hero of each type will remain, and the rest will be removed. Any accessories equipped by removed heroes will be stored in the inventory.
- The hero recruitment system has been updated. New heroes can now be unlocked by meeting specific conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the hospital did not appear properly.
- Hospitalized heroes will no longer disappear. You can now discharge them at any time you wish.
- Related story content has been added and updated.
- Additional conditions are now tracked and saved (such as number of times objects were used, number of hospitalizations, etc.).
- The tutorial has been updated to reflect these changes.
- Fixed an issue where some monsters’ death animations caused them to shift to another tile.
- Several other bugs discovered during the modification process have been fixed.
0.99.40 - The Hunting! Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
