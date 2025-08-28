We’ve been listening closely to your feedback, and this update focuses on making Azooma Escape feel smoother, fairer, and even more rewarding to explore. From brand-new puzzles and improved tutorials to cleaner boss fights and a shiny new progress tracker (with brag-worthy badges), this patch polishes the chaos while adding fresh ways to test your skills. Whether you’re sneaking, sprinting, or surviving without a single death, there’s now more reason than ever to jump back in.

New

Added Progress tracker visuals : clearer indicators for special collectibles and a new badge when you finish a level without dying .

Added different Background Music for some of the levels.

New puzzles added in some levels.

Improved tutorial art for Throwing and Pushing.

Better

Smoke projectiles no longer make you invincible, only obscure enemy sight (useful for stealth).

Boss fights and enemy AI feel smoother and more predictable during phase changes.

UI readability improved for collectibles , throwing controls, and quest hints.

Cutscenes and audio transitions refined so story beats feel cleaner.

Visual polish : better lighting, shadows, and several level touch-ups for fewer odd object interactions.

Bottomless Pits: decreased their radius so they are easier to avoid.

Fixed

Progression and checkpoint reliability improved so you’re less likely to get stuck.

Fixed some issues in the first encounter with Amira so Players do not get stuck anymore.

Fixed some issues in the final boss Battle so that Players do not get stuck anymore.

Throwing and pickup behaviours made more consistent.

Enemy detection tuned to prevent unfair catches from across the room.

Several UI and animation issues that affected clarity or responsiveness resolved.

Various level-sequencing and quest edge-cases addressed so objectives complete as expected.

Breakable Boxes: removed their SFX as they caused some audio issues.

That’s it for now. Your feedback has already shaped two updates, and this is the third wave thanks to your input. Let us know what you think of the new additions, whether it’s the collectibles tracker, the boss fights, or the new puzzles, either here in the Steam discussions or over in our Discord village. Every bit of feedback helps us make the game better for everyone.