29 August 2025 Build 19772170
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Pilgrims;

This small patch addresses some issues reported with the latest 1.4 update, which I recently launched.

  • The advanced farm inventory was increased to 20 to make logistics easier

  • Some typos were found and fixed in a variety of menus

  • Drones no longer take raw foods from the auto-cooker

  • Drones no longer take ores from the refiner, only bars

  • Fixed an incorrect title in the Research Menu

  • Fixed an issue with teleporting inside your base from the teleport facility that would cause your oxygen to drain

There are still a few changes and improvements I want to make to the drone system, but they are larger in scope and will require more time. I intend to incorporate some of the larger changes into the next major update, scheduled for October.

Thank you for your continued support. Please reach out if you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improving our existing systems. I am always open to your feedback.

