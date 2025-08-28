 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19772099
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES - 28.08

✨ FEATURES

  • Card Backs: You can now buy card backs with Shards and equip them to your deck slots.

  • Auction Timer Noise: Auctions now have a random extra duration to prevent players from predicting exact end times.

  • Sabotage Ability: Now has its own visual effect.

🐛 BUG FIXES

  • Auction Bug Fix: Extra copies are now prioritized for selling instead of cards in your decks.

  • ATK Score Fix: Indicator no longer breaks with General Ovan, Old Man Ghyadu, or Doomed Spy.

  • Damage Fix: Doomed Spy & General Ovan no longer take damage when opposite row cards are damaged.

  • Noma Jhah Fix: A stolen Noma Jhah no longer gains +4 ATK each turn.

  • Megilmei Fix: Works correctly when reviving with Sha-Bahr.

  • Illusions Fix: Illusion copies are now correctly displayed in the discard pile.

  • Marketplace Fix: No more freezing after overbidding and placing a new bid.

  • Connection Fix: The game no longer opens multiple instances if disconnected.

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES

We’ve buffed many unplayable cards and strengthened certain deck archetypes like Ephemeral Discard, Infernal Movement, and Celestial Flying.

🧙 EPHEMERALS

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) United - Irian Sword: Blast 2 ➝ 3

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Aznas Brave: Cost 2 ➝ 1, Power Merge 6 ➝ 4

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Virmizaleh: ATK 3 ➝ 4

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Bounty Hunter - Blevyam: ATK 2 ➝ 3, Loyal 1 ➝ 3

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Enraged Assegai: ATK 1 ➝ 2

  • (Common Unit, Buff) Desaja Ambusher: ATK 4 ➝ 3, Auxiliary 1 ➝ 3, Loyal 1 ➝ 3

  • (Common Unit, Buff) Academy Scientist: ATK 3 ➝ 5

  • (Uncommon Unit, Buff) Infantry Warrior: Cost 4 ➝ 3, ATK 6 ➝ 5

  • (Uncommon Unit, Buff) Assassins: Execute 3 ➝ 4

  • (Rare Unit, Buff) Goldfeather: Gained Blast 1 (applied to all copies).

  • (Rare Hero, Buff) Suultan Totrarth: Draw cap raised from 3 ➝ 4.

  • (Legendary Hero, Buff) Elder Mahgus: ATK 10 ➝ 8, new ability: All your spells deal +1 damage.

👼 CELESTIAL

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Vehicle - Demolisher: Cost 6 ➝ 5, ATK 6 ➝ 5, Empowered 6 ➝ 5

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Vhortex - Vuurma: ATK 3 ➝ 4

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Alaec Xander: Aeroobost 3 ➝ 4

  • (Common Unit, Buff) Brinks: ATK 3 ➝ 5

  • (Common Unit, Buff) Klylly: ATK 5 ➝ 6

  • (Uncommon Unit, Buff) Soaring Lookout: Ascend 1 ➝ 2

  • (Rare Unit, Buff) Vandazaar: Aeroobost 5 ➝ 6

  • (Rare Unit, Buff) Xenxiana: Empowered 2 ➝ 3

  • (Epic Unit, Buff) Council Delegate: Ascend 1 ➝ 2

  • (Epic Unit, Buff) Varheyen: Ability reworked:
    Return an enemy card to the top of the opponent's deck. The opponent gains Tactical Points equal to the card's ATK.

👿 INFERNAL

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Mad Deceiver: Gained Devour 2

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Imp - Frenzied Poker: ATK 4 ➝ 2, gained Blast 2

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Jhah - Explosioneer: ATK 4 ➝ 6

  • (Uncommon Unit, Buff) Deathstare: Wrath 2 ➝ 3

  • (Rare Unit, Buff) Jhah - Assassin: ATK & Undying 6 ➝ 4, Doomed Spy dmg 2 ➝ 3

  • (Rare Unit, Buff) Lightning Harvester: ATK 7 ➝ 9

  • (Epic Spell, Buff) Conjure Elementals: Cost 3 ➝ 2, ATK 5 ➝ 4

  • (Epic Unit, Buff) Voidcaster: ATK 3 ➝ 4

  • (Epic Hero, Buff) General Ovan: Cost 2 ➝ 1

😎 FACTIONLESS

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Cannibal - Maro the Wild: Execute 2 ➝ 3

  • (Basic Unit, Buff) Deathsert Bandit - Sniper: Blast 3 ➝ 4

  • (Common Unit, Buff) Deathsert Bandit - Ambusher: Execute 2 ➝ 3

  • (Common Unit, Buff) K'goa Assassin: ATK 5 ➝ 4, Execute 5 ➝ 6

  • (Epic Hero, Buff) Dark Wanderer: Gained Banish 1

  • (Epic Hero, Buff) The Order - Fidestra: Cost 4 ➝ 3, ATK 10 ➝ 6

Changed files in this update

