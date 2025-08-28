Sabotage Ability : Now has its own visual effect .

Auction Timer Noise : Auctions now have a random extra duration to prevent players from predicting exact end times.

Card Backs : You can now buy card backs with Shards and equip them to your deck slots.

Auction Bug Fix: Extra copies are now prioritized for selling instead of cards in your decks.

ATK Score Fix: Indicator no longer breaks with General Ovan, Old Man Ghyadu, or Doomed Spy.

Damage Fix: Doomed Spy & General Ovan no longer take damage when opposite row cards are damaged.

Noma Jhah Fix: A stolen Noma Jhah no longer gains +4 ATK each turn.

Megilmei Fix: Works correctly when reviving with Sha-Bahr.

Illusions Fix: Illusion copies are now correctly displayed in the discard pile.

Marketplace Fix: No more freezing after overbidding and placing a new bid.