Hello monks, monks-to-be, monk-adjacents, perhaps kaiju, a passing crow, whoever else you may be:



In this historically accurate stew, we've got ENDLESS MODE.





Now when you host a lobby, you can select "Endless Mode" as an option.



By doing so, you will initiate a game mode where players enter larder levels at random with ONE goal:



Earn as many points as possible. Also, survive.

Yet don't get too comfortable in survival, my little monks, as the conditions only get more treacherous the longer you go.

Here are the full patch notes for version 1114:

We added Endless Mode!

Endless Mode can be selected in the Host Lobby menu (it's a special chapter which may load any level from the entire game)

After each level, players are taken back to the Monastery to buy new items from the monks. Their stores are randomized

Also, feeding the Kaiju gets progressively harder after each level. Good luck!!

Improved some audio effects

Level tweaks and fixes

Fixed an issue where the HUD would not always turn green upon successfully feeding the Kaiju.

Fixed an issue where the Broom would not work correctly on clients

Fixed frozen enemies in the larder

Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking is available to play solo, with strange monks from across the internet, or with a group of hand-selected bold friends for $7.99 USD:





See you in the place that never ends (or you know, perhaps Discord),



- Christa @ Strange Scaffold