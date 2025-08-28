Ahoy, Mateys! 🏴‍☠️

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally happening!

We’ve poured our heart (and soul… and SKULL...and BODY?) into this twisted pirate underworld, and now YOU get to chart the course with us—every slash, blast, and skull-pun full of revenge.

What’s already in Early Access:

Core gameplay & combat systems—fast-paced sword fights, gunplay, grappling hook and your own leviathan ship

Several of The Locker’s cursed islands, floating across surreal skies—each one steeped in sins, secrets, and savage fiends

Legendary weapons, cinematic executions, dynamic traversal, and your talking skull ready to spice up the chaos

What can you expect in THE future?

The complete story of Davy and Jones’ revenge

New islands

Legendary Behemoths

More FIENDS, upgrades, mechanics, and secrets to unearth

Devilish Deal—Don’t Miss It!

For the first 6 days, 6 hours, and 6 minutes, get DAVY x JONES for the hellish price of $6.66. After this fiendish window, the price rises to $9.99



Where did this bargain came from?

We wanted to give players the chance to climb aboard DAVY x JONES early - and secure it at a low price. Anyone who joins us in Early Access will own the full game at launch. But there’s already plenty of quality content to dive into! We’re a small crew of around 20 people, and every piece of feedback helps us refine and expand the game. Together with our community, we’re determined to make the final release a story worth telling.

Join the Crew!

Thank you for being part of this voyage—your support means we can build something truly legendary together. Want to team up, share your wildest skull-pun combos, or toss feedback faster than a grappling hook? Hop into our Discord, join the conversation, swap clips, and be part of the heartbeat of our community.





Thanks for sailing along with PARASIGHT—may your sword be sharp, your skull sardonic, and your adventures unforgettable.

Seen a glitch? Cracked a great idea for a chicken execution? We’re lurking on Steam discussions, Discord, and socials—always watching, always ready to plunder glory side by side.

Fair winds (and darker depths) ahead,

The PARASIGHT Crew