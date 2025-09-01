Hey fellow gamers,

We’re back from the grave just to let you know (as you probably guessed from the thumbnail) that the game is coming to consoles — and yes, with crossplay!!

(ABOUT CROSSPLAY YOU WILL NEED TO ACTIVATE IT IN THE SETTINGS MISC MENU)

So yeah, this post might feel a bit empty because, well… you already got the big news.

BUT!

Here’s the new trailer anyway:

No new content just yet. The reason is simple: we’ve been fully focused on making the console ports the best they can be. Adding extra stuff in the middle could have caused trouble — that’s why we’ve been so quiet about, you know… the game.

That said, we’d like to ask you for TWO SMALL THINGS:

Please don’t stomp console players too hard — there are going to be lots of newcomers these days.

If you spot something broken, weird, or just different, let us know through social media or the Steam Community Forums.

For now, we’re looking ahead at how the game will evolve. Supporting 3 platforms instead of just 1 might not sound huge, but for us it’s a pretty big leap in development.

Thanks (and sorry in advance)!

Have a nice day <3