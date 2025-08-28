Hey everyone, I have some fresh new content and fixes for ya!

Added a new item: The Butcher Table. You can now place fish on this table and convert them to chopped bait. The value of the chopped bait is based on the fish species and size.



Added a new mechanic where players can have a “second life”. If there is only one player left alive (or you are playing single player) and the dog is alive, the creature will attack the dog instead of a player at night. This situation would normally result in a game over since the monster would have killed you and then ended the game. This is a very sad mechanic indeed; however, it is a realistic/immersive mechanic that allows players to have a second chance at a run. If there is more than one player alive the monster will kill a random player regardless if the dog is alive or not.

Buffed the midas touch perk from 1 gold every 2 minutes to 3 gold every 2 minutes



Re-added the new scare mechanic for the skin walker. He previously had this mechanic but it bugged out players' cameras. This is fixed now



Refactored the main menu ui

Refactored the Language selection ui

Refactored how detection works for the weeping angel on the lake map. The creature should no longer move when you are looking at it.

Improved stability of the cosmetic system



Partially fixed a bug where male clothing could be equipped on the female character

Fixed bug where physical fish locations could be dsynced for clients

Fixed an exploit where players could fish through the ship

Fixed some of the movement jank with the cave creature

Fixed bug where upon exiting a boat, you might spawn underneath it and then drown

Fixed graphical bug with red water on swamp map



My brother is still working on migrating the backend, hopefully it will be done sooner than later but it's a very difficult task so I can't guarantee a date. He is making progress though so expect a server browser and additional functionality soon, thanks!









