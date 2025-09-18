 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Hades
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 19771845 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello my friends!

Mai: Child of Ages is OUT NOW for Steam and soon for all Consoles!

Check out the Release Trailer:

- Embark on a journey through a vast world brimming with mysteries, where you’ll encounter strange characters and uncover their stories.

- Rewrite History – Bend time to your will and reshape the future according to your desires using Mai’s unique powers.

We’re also working on a new FREE DLC that is coming soon,

It will include new areas to explore and power ups to unlock.

so make sure to stay tuned on our Discord and socials for the latest updates!

OUR DISCORD SERVER

YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Also don't forget to add the Soundtrack to your wishlists!
(coming next week)

Also, if you have any feedback during your playthrough, don't hesitate to tell us on the discussion forum!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3499550/discussions/

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link