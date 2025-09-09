 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19771801 Edited 9 September 2025 – 17:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Defend the Tower from the forces of Maya Sundaresh in Ash & Iron, the first Major Update for Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. Hunt Golden Age tech in the new Fireteam Ops activity Reclaim, experience a new Exotic Mission, and more. Available for all Destiny 2 players. 

Changed files in this update

Windows Game Depot Depot 1085661
  • Loading history…
Game Depot - English Depot 1085662
  • Loading history…
French Game Depot - French Depot 1085663
  • Loading history…
German Game Depot - German Depot 1085664
  • Loading history…
Italian Game Depot - Italian Depot 1085665
  • Loading history…
Japanese Game Depot - Japanese Depot 1085666
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil Game Depot - Portuguese Depot 1085667
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Spain Game Depot - Spanish Depot 1085668
  • Loading history…
Russian Game Depot - Russian Depot 1085669
  • Loading history…
Polish Game Depot - Polish Depot 1085670
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Game Depot - Chinese Simplified Depot 1085671
  • Loading history…
Traditional Chinese Game Depot - Chinese Traditional Depot 1085672
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Latin America Game Depot - Latin American Spanish Depot 1085673
  • Loading history…
Korean Game Depot - Korean Depot 1085674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link