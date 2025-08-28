 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19771667
Update notes via Steam Community
• Items Limit in the scene increased to 500
• New Setting for Camera movement speed by Mouse added
• New Setting for Camera movement speed by Keyboard added
• Additionally, holding the Shift key while moving the camera increases the speed by 3x, except for camera rotation

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3979991
