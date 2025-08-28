 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19771656 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The health of the minions depends not only on their spirit, but also on the health of the hero. 

  • Minions have their own armor class/absorption, which also depends on the hero's armor class/absorption.

  • Minion description in the arcana of invocation menu contains damage, health, and armor class/absorption stats that minions will have when summoned.

  • You can now invest 5 and 10 skill points using the right mouse button or holding down Shift, or invest all points by holding down Ctrl.

  • Now, in Mineral Processing in disassembly mode, you can extract a sphere from an item.

  • <Find the Unitor> and <Altar of Three> quests give 12 ledum instead of 8.

  • The <Authors> item has been added to the game menu.

  • Hero levels starting from level 12 are now achieved using a new formula.

  • Mining adds 2% to ore search instead of 10%.

  • Herbalism adds 2% to herb search instead of 5%.

  • The prices of upgrades in the Alchemist and Awakened shops are calculated using a new formula.

  • Return Potion returns you 1 zone back and additionally requires 10 ledum.

  • Calculation of the hero's attack speed and running speed has been adjusted.

  • <Ignatius' Fire>, <Rosaletta's Wisdom>, and <Gorgor's inexorability> perks add 3% to the power of blessings instead of 25%.

  • <Sacred Awe> perk increases blessings by 50% per level instead of 100%.

  • <Pilgrim> perk speeds up by 20% for 10 seconds instead of 50% for 3 minutes.

  • <Flower Power>, <Mushroom Power>, and <Holiness> techniques now have limits.

  • The effects of Mushroom Tea and Flower Tea now have limits.

  • The effect of Herbal Tea lasts 15 seconds instead of one minute.

  • <Purification> perk now has a limit.

  • Slight increase in damage for all bosses and health for chaos fiends.

  • Fixed a bug with the negative effect of the <Traumatic Shot> perk, and reduced the slowdown increase per level.

  • Sphere of Techniques no longer gives 1 level for rune techniques, but works similarly to inserting a sphere into a weapon.

  • Added sounds for picking up potions from the ground.

  • Added update information and reward for reading it.

  • Adjusted loot behavior when picking up items.

  • The drop rates for items in the Rich сhest have been changed.

Changed files in this update

