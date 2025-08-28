The health of the minions depends not only on their spirit, but also on the health of the hero.

Minions have their own armor class/absorption, which also depends on the hero's armor class/absorption.

Minion description in the arcana of invocation menu contains damage, health, and armor class/absorption stats that minions will have when summoned.

You can now invest 5 and 10 skill points using the right mouse button or holding down Shift, or invest all points by holding down Ctrl.

Now, in Mineral Processing in disassembly mode, you can extract a sphere from an item.

<Find the Unitor> and <Altar of Three> quests give 12 ledum instead of 8.

The <Authors> item has been added to the game menu.

Hero levels starting from level 12 are now achieved using a new formula.

Mining adds 2% to ore search instead of 10%.

Herbalism adds 2% to herb search instead of 5%.

The prices of upgrades in the Alchemist and Awakened shops are calculated using a new formula.

Return Potion returns you 1 zone back and additionally requires 10 ledum.

Calculation of the hero's attack speed and running speed has been adjusted.

<Ignatius' Fire>, <Rosaletta's Wisdom>, and <Gorgor's inexorability> perks add 3% to the power of blessings instead of 25%.

<Sacred Awe> perk increases blessings by 50% per level instead of 100%.

<Pilgrim> perk speeds up by 20% for 10 seconds instead of 50% for 3 minutes.

<Flower Power>, <Mushroom Power>, and <Holiness> techniques now have limits.

The effects of Mushroom Tea and Flower Tea now have limits.

The effect of Herbal Tea lasts 15 seconds instead of one minute.

<Purification> perk now has a limit.

Slight increase in damage for all bosses and health for chaos fiends.

Fixed a bug with the negative effect of the <Traumatic Shot> perk, and reduced the slowdown increase per level.

Sphere of Techniques no longer gives 1 level for rune techniques, but works similarly to inserting a sphere into a weapon.

Added sounds for picking up potions from the ground.

Added update information and reward for reading it.

Adjusted loot behavior when picking up items.