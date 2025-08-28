Updated to Ver.0.5.4.

Fixed a bug where “Hot-Blooded Headbutt” and “Reactive Magic” would not trigger under certain conditions

Fixed a bug where “Substitute” was not removed after specific attacks

Adjusted so guaranteed-hit skills can also be redirected by some enemies’ "Protect" skill

Increased the power of "Hot-Blooded Headbutt" and "Reactive Magic" from "Small" to "Medium"

Adjusted cooldown times for the following skills to be shorter: "Focus", "Tuning", "Harden", "Coating", "Wing Flap", "Battle Cry", "Armor of Dust"

Buffs and debuffs (e.g. “STR↑”, “Accuracy↓”) can now stack up to 2 levels

Added visual effects when “Hot-Blooded Headbutt” and “Reactive Magic” trigger

Added new Artifacts: “Stamp Card”, “Headband”, “Hand Mirror"

Added new dialogue patterns when helping villagers

Fixed various other text and bugs

We are currently implementing a library feature that will display skills, items, and TIPS in a list format.

I believe that adding a large number of new skills and items will be smoother after the library feature is in place, as it will make it easier to check the effects, so please bear with us for a little while.

From next month, we expect to increase the update frequency, so thank you for your continued support!