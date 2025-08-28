 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19771633
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated to Ver.0.5.4.

  • Fixed a bug where “Hot-Blooded Headbutt” and “Reactive Magic” would not trigger under certain conditions

  • Fixed a bug where “Substitute” was not removed after specific attacks

  • Adjusted so guaranteed-hit skills can also be redirected by some enemies’ "Protect" skill

  • Increased the power of "Hot-Blooded Headbutt" and "Reactive Magic" from "Small" to "Medium"

  • Adjusted cooldown times for the following skills to be shorter:

    "Focus", "Tuning", "Harden", "Coating", "Wing Flap", "Battle Cry", "Armor of Dust"

  • Buffs and debuffs (e.g. “STR↑”, “Accuracy↓”) can now stack up to 2 levels

  • Added visual effects when “Hot-Blooded Headbutt” and “Reactive Magic” trigger

  • Added new Artifacts:

    “Stamp Card”, “Headband”, “Hand Mirror"

  • Added new dialogue patterns when helping villagers

  • Fixed various other text and bugs

We are currently implementing a library feature that will display skills, items, and TIPS in a list format.
I believe that adding a large number of new skills and items will be smoother after the library feature is in place, as it will make it easier to check the effects, so please bear with us for a little while.

From next month, we expect to increase the update frequency, so thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3103781
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3103782
  • Loading history…
