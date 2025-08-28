Hey folks,



We just saw reports of a critical issue with the Shop where you would buy and item but it would not be equipped.



This only happens in late game and eluded our QA passes, we apologize for that!

We have acted quickly to fix this as fast as possible. We'll keep monitoring for any additional issues caused by the optimizations in version 1.0.3



We have also fixed a strange issue with the game going black and white sometimes. Yay for colors!



Fixes

Fixed an issue where purchased Shop items with a lower Tier than currently equipped items would not get equipped;

Fixed the same issue as above, but in the Blessings of the Future totem instead of the Blessed Shop;

Fixed an issue where sometimes after running out of time on the Hell Clock the game would be black & white on the hub;

Thanks!

~The Hell Clock Team