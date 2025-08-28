 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19771584 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

We just saw reports of a critical issue with the Shop where you would buy and item but it would not be equipped.

This only happens in late game and eluded our QA passes, we apologize for that!

We have acted quickly to fix this as fast as possible. We'll keep monitoring for any additional issues caused by the optimizations in version 1.0.3

We have also fixed a strange issue with the game going black and white sometimes. Yay for colors!

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where purchased Shop items with a lower Tier than currently equipped items would not get equipped;

  • Fixed the same issue as above, but in the Blessings of the Future totem instead of the Blessed Shop;

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes after running out of time on the Hell Clock the game would be black & white on the hub;

Thanks!
~The Hell Clock Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1782461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link