Hello,

This is the IfSunSets development team.

We’d like to inform you that a hotfix has been updated.

We will continue to provide regular hotfix support whenever issues arise.

Thank you.

■ Update Version:: v0.6.5.8

■ Hotfix Details

🛠️ \[BugFix]

An overload issue occurs when checking too many building modules in "Material Recovery" mode.

When selecting a building module (part) for destruction, the connected modules (parts) are highlighted.

We have fixed an issue where having too many connected modules could cause overload, leading to critical errors or severe frame drops.

Please keep this in mind while playing the game.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game



If you experience any issues after the patch, please tell us in our discord.

Your feedback is always welcome. You can write your feedback on Steam or Discord.



Discord: https://discord.gg/Ifsunsets



Bug report form (link)



