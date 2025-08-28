 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19771482 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We just pushed a hot-fix for the update yesterday and even added some small improvements! If you have any further issues let us know :)!

But that is not all! We also added a branch ("godotrecent") where we built the game with the latest Godot Version. It's less tested but it might fix some issues related to the engine. So feel free to try it out and let us know if it works better/worse!

Changelog v-605-fc20aea:

  • Improvement: Music dims when the spider queen is watching,

  • Improvement: Roll Mart Soundtrack is playing in the classic shop,

  • Improvement: Classic mode shows the biome title banner when entering a new biome (similar to endless),

  • Balance: Biomes can also be unlocked when playing classic mode,

  • Bug fix: Bots tried to avoid non-activated bombs in versus,

  • Bug fix: The new cartridges did not get sampled correctly in endless

See you on track!

