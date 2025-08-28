v1.0.0.3 Patch Notes

Experience Improvements

Alchemist: added two new task trackers.

Settings → Gameplay: Added “Lost Items Rest” button (When encountering rooms with errors such as the hospital towel bug, this feature can randomly restore misplaced objects.)

Added validation in the Ideal Home Showroom to check whether items can be placed into storage.

Ideal Home Showroom windows are now movable, but cannot be stored in the storage.

Naming page now defaults to selecting the input box.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where objects could be taken out of theIdeal Home Showroom.

Fixed a bug where items could be lost if auto-save triggered while holding them.

Added height restriction for placing items on the display shelf.

Music store carpet can now be rotated and still be recognized as correct.

Light bulb in the basement now displays when placed on the ground.

Fixed the display effect of the close button on Melody’s letter.

Adjusted the default orientation of some items.

Fixed some issues where items could be carried through doors unintentionally.

Fixed some oversized texture issues.

Updated icons of Preset.

Attempted fix for lost items during crafting with multiple recipes (items will now attempt to restore).

Renamed some items.

Fixed certain Ideal Home Showroom layouts not loading correctly.

Fixed issue where walls in Ideal Home Showroom layouts had no space to place large objects.

Fixed bug where Mark could be carried into the hospital restroom.