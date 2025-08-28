 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19771475 Edited 28 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.0.3 Patch Notes

Experience Improvements

  • Naming page now defaults to selecting the input box.

  • Added a close button for Tarot cards.

  • Adjusted cutscene colors (reduced contrast).

  • Ideal Home Showroom windows are now movable, but cannot be stored in the storage.

  • Added validation in the Ideal Home Showroom to check whether items can be placed into storage.

  • Settings → Gameplay: Added “Lost Items Rest” button
    (When encountering rooms with errors such as the hospital towel bug, this feature can randomly restore misplaced objects.)

  • Alchemist: added two new task trackers.

  • Luna’s: added task tracker for footprints.

  • Updated some colliders.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where objects could be taken out of theIdeal Home Showroom.

  • Fixed a bug where items could be lost if auto-save triggered while holding them.

  • Added height restriction for placing items on the display shelf.

  • Music store carpet can now be rotated and still be recognized as correct.

  • Light bulb in the basement now displays when placed on the ground.

  • Fixed the display effect of the close button on Melody’s letter.

  • Adjusted the default orientation of some items.

  • Fixed some issues where items could be carried through doors unintentionally.

  • Fixed some oversized texture issues.

  • Updated icons of Preset.

  • Attempted fix for lost items during crafting with multiple recipes (items will now attempt to restore).

  • Renamed some items.

  • Fixed certain Ideal Home Showroom layouts not loading correctly.

  • Fixed issue where walls in Ideal Home Showroom layouts had no space to place large objects.

  • Fixed bug where Mark could be carried into the hospital restroom.

  • Fixed a soft-lock in the Lady Bai’s mansion living room; removed side panel and faucet from the chef’s counter.

Changed files in this update

