28 August 2025 Build 19771389 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's patch is mostly hotfixes of bugs spotted since the last patch that were easy fixes I wanted to push out quickly. Stay tuned for the cooler stuff.

- Fixed a bug causing Enemy AI targeting other enemy ai to get stuck attacking once their target was dead
- Fixed a bug that caused white snowy bushes to respawn in place of fresh vegetables after harvested
- Fixed a bug that caused all of the Tree in Treehouse to be removed from Alidilianael
- Fixed a bug with the Dehydration warning not going away after drinking a hydration source
- Fixed basic collisions on the Fast Travel wagons in each town
- Fixed a bug with NPCs not knowing they were dead, leading to them running around like empty souls
- a few weapons got minor cosmetic tweaks
- Fixed collisions on a variety of stair sets in Wind's Perch
- Fixed a widget bug causing the helmet slot in the armor window to shrink unreasonably
- Dwarf city stair collisions fixed
- Added audio feedback for harvesting deer carcasses.
- Goblin camps, the Dwarf city, and some of the pirate shanty towns received enhancements to their lighting to be more visually rewarding at night.

