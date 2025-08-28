Hello Everyone!

We are happy to announce that our first content update for Damned 2 is now live!

This update brings one of the biggest new mechanics so far: the Blood Oracle. Survivors can now sacrifice the Heart at the Blood Altar to summon the Blood Whisper, a spectral guide that points to the next missing item. It’s a way to help when progress stalls, while still keeping the tension high because the monster can see the Heart and hears your voice chat while you’re carrying it.





New Feature: Blood Oracle



Blood Altar

Assists survivors in finding lost items by summoning the Blood Whisper.

Survivors must locate the Sacrificial Heart and place it on the altar.

Monsters cannot see or collide with the altar.

The Sacrificial Heart

Spawns in one of the already opened rooms a few minutes into a match.

The altar can reveal the Heart’s location or show the timer for the next spawn.

When active, the Heart emits a global directional heartbeat and moves around the map.

If carried, the monster can see the Heart and hear the carrier’s VOIP , and the AI becomes aware of the holder.

If not picked up within 3 minutes, the Heart respawns in another room.

The Blood Whisper

Slowly guides survivors to the next key or puzzle item.

Will not appear if survivors already hold an unused key or if there are unsolved puzzles, though the altar will still point to what’s missing.

Disappears once the guided item is collected; then a new Heart spawns.

Available Difficulty Modes

Beginner – First Heart at 4 minutes; new Heart spawns 1 minute after the last item is collected.

Normal – First Heart at 5 minutes; new Heart spawns 3 minutes later.

Limited – First Heart at 7 minutes; new Hearts spawn 5 minutes later. Limited to 2 total.

No Altar – Removes all altars from the map.

Banners

4 New banners for you to collect.

The Heart : Use the Blood Oracle 4 times.

Blood Altar : Use the Blood Oracle 13 times in a match with the Normal Preset against a monster.

Blood God : With 4 survivors, win using the Impossible Preset against Mary AI on Rose Crimson, and activate the Blood Altar 2 times during the match.

Host of the Damned: Complete 20 games in a public lobby.

Gameplay

Survivor lives now persist across the match. Players who reconnect return with the same lives they had before disconnecting.

Players who rejoin with zero lives cannot select a survivor that is still alive.

Players joining mid-game cannot take a dead survivor slot if a living one is available.

Maps

Added Blood Altars to all maps (one guaranteed in the main corridor/room; others may appear randomly).

Adjusted collision to prevent objects from getting stuck.

Added more puzzles across maps to reduce chances of puzzle shortages.

UI

Survivors can now see the remaining lives of other survivors.

Improved voice chat feedback.

Fixes

Escape door light now updates correctly for late-joining players.

Possible fix for Blight not attacking when too close.

Fixed client updates after leaving the profile menu.

Fixed inconsistent breakable object pieces.

Possible fix for breakable objects not auto-picking up.

Removed buzzing sounds from lights that shouldn’t have them.

Fixed a potential soft lock at Clandestine Hospital due to an incorrect spawn.

Fixed disappearing mouse when tutorial + chat were open.

Possible fix for puzzle letters not appearing on the ground.

Fixed valve rotation lock when survivors added valves too quickly.

Fixed some puzzles floating.

Fixed inventory items not clearing when a player left the game.

Fixed small issue with Blight’s energy bar UI.

Possible fix for profile window showing the wrong player.

Fixed a potential soft lock with the Oracle’s Gemstone puzzle at the Missing Warehouse.

What’s Next

We’re already working on the next steps for Damned 2:

Game tutorial for new Damned players.

Blight rework , making its gameplay more unique.

New puzzles to expand match variety.

New maps to explore and survive.

New Monster – a well-known character from Damned 1 will soon return to haunt your dreams.

Thanks for your support!