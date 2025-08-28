 Skip to content
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19771369 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

We are happy to announce that our first content update for Damned 2 is now live!

This update brings one of the biggest new mechanics so far: the Blood Oracle. Survivors can now sacrifice the Heart at the Blood Altar to summon the Blood Whisper, a spectral guide that points to the next missing item. It’s a way to help when progress stalls, while still keeping the tension high because the monster can see the Heart and hears your voice chat while you’re carrying it.


New Feature: Blood Oracle

Blood Altar

  • Assists survivors in finding lost items by summoning the Blood Whisper.

  • Survivors must locate the Sacrificial Heart and place it on the altar.

  • Monsters cannot see or collide with the altar.

The Sacrificial Heart

  • Spawns in one of the already opened rooms a few minutes into a match.

  • The altar can reveal the Heart’s location or show the timer for the next spawn.

  • When active, the Heart emits a global directional heartbeat and moves around the map.

  • If carried, the monster can see the Heart and hear the carrier’s VOIP, and the AI becomes aware of the holder.

  • If not picked up within 3 minutes, the Heart respawns in another room.

The Blood Whisper

  • Slowly guides survivors to the next key or puzzle item.

  • Will not appear if survivors already hold an unused key or if there are unsolved puzzles, though the altar will still point to what’s missing.

  • Disappears once the guided item is collected; then a new Heart spawns.

Available Difficulty Modes

  • Beginner – First Heart at 4 minutes; new Heart spawns 1 minute after the last item is collected.

  • Normal – First Heart at 5 minutes; new Heart spawns 3 minutes later.

  • Limited – First Heart at 7 minutes; new Hearts spawn 5 minutes later. Limited to 2 total.

  • No Altar – Removes all altars from the map.

Banners

4 New banners for you to collect.

  • The Heart: Use the Blood Oracle 4 times.

  • Blood Altar: Use the Blood Oracle 13 times in a match with the Normal Preset against a monster.

  • Blood God: With 4 survivors, win using the Impossible Preset against Mary AI on Rose Crimson, and activate the Blood Altar 2 times during the match.

  • Host of the Damned: Complete 20 games in a public lobby.

Gameplay

  • Survivor lives now persist across the match. Players who reconnect return with the same lives they had before disconnecting.

  • Players who rejoin with zero lives cannot select a survivor that is still alive.

  • Players joining mid-game cannot take a dead survivor slot if a living one is available.

Maps

  • Added Blood Altars to all maps (one guaranteed in the main corridor/room; others may appear randomly).

  • Adjusted collision to prevent objects from getting stuck.

  • Added more puzzles across maps to reduce chances of puzzle shortages.

UI

  • Survivors can now see the remaining lives of other survivors.

  • Improved voice chat feedback.

Fixes

  • Escape door light now updates correctly for late-joining players.

  • Possible fix for Blight not attacking when too close.

  • Fixed client updates after leaving the profile menu.

  • Fixed inconsistent breakable object pieces.

  • Possible fix for breakable objects not auto-picking up.

  • Removed buzzing sounds from lights that shouldn’t have them.

  • Fixed a potential soft lock at Clandestine Hospital due to an incorrect spawn.

  • Fixed disappearing mouse when tutorial + chat were open.

  • Possible fix for puzzle letters not appearing on the ground.

  • Fixed valve rotation lock when survivors added valves too quickly.

  • Fixed some puzzles floating.

  • Fixed inventory items not clearing when a player left the game.

  • Fixed small issue with Blight’s energy bar UI.

  • Possible fix for profile window showing the wrong player.

  • Fixed a potential soft lock with the Oracle’s Gemstone puzzle at the Missing Warehouse.

What’s Next

We’re already working on the next steps for Damned 2:

  • Game tutorial for new Damned players.

  • Blight rework, making its gameplay more unique.

  • New puzzles to expand match variety.

  • New maps to explore and survive.

  • New Monster – a well-known character from Damned 1 will soon return to haunt your dreams.

Thanks for your support!

