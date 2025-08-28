Hello everyone, summer is coming to a close, but not without a hot new update. So check it out!
To start off, we have a new feature for y'all. You can now paint your clothes with any color possible. Whether for fashion or to make sure you and your squadmates can tell who is who in the chaos. Just grab a paint can, choose your item, and spray away!
Presenting the ultimate survival tool, the shovel axe. Either for crafting or for up close and personal combat. This tool is both a cutting, slashing, and blunt tool all in one!
Speaking of slashing, another axe is now possible to craft: the legendary tomahawk. An excellent melee weapon, and a throwing menace make them fear you when they see you with it.
Speaking about weapons, how about a new bow? Takedown bow is a true testament of the old phrase grower, not a shower. With the possibility to fold up in your inventory, take it out to unfold it and lay those arrows into your target!
We all know that struggle, of starting fresh, finding that perfect motorbike on the road, but alas, the wheels are missing. Which means it is not going anywhere, OR DOES IT!? Improvised bike wheels can now be crafted, making owning a vehicle a much simpler task.
Another feature we have added are time limited quests. These are special quests that we can set, which are available for all to complete. This time, the prize is the amazing M1 Garand skin called Iron Petal. So, as soon as you log in, get your phone, hit the nearest notice board or check the general goods trader, get the quest, and get yourself some sweet drip. While you can. These are time limited, one time after all!
- Fixed the issue where it was possible to destroy level 1 and 2 modular BB elements with knives.
- Fixed the issue where extracting teeth and ears from the puppet's head would have the wrong head mesh.
- Fixed the issue where using the "full" version of the spawn vehicle command would mess up vehicle attachments on multiple vehicles.
- Multiple wrong icon fixes.
- Multiple level design fixes.
- Fixed the issue where, after a razor grapple event, using bows would become messed up.
- Fixed the issue where the Tractor carriage was not repairable with a toolbox.
- Fixed the issue where some car lifts were not interactable for certain quests.
- Fixed the issue where Human-to-human damage multiplier would not affect explosive arrows and flamethrowers.
- Fixed the issue where Human-to-human damage set to 0.0 would still apply injuries and other side effects to the receiver's body simulation.
- Fixed the issue where the hatch door frame would not be painted.
- Fixed the issue where puppets would still spot players through some foliage even though they shouldn't.
- Fixed the issue where quickly turning certain HUD elements on and off would show some other elements when they shouldn't.
- Fixed the issue where bullets would not go through the Laika windshield.
- Fixed the issue where, even though the supporting elements were destroyed, some BB elements would still be floating in the air.
- Removed obsolete items from traders.
- Fixed the issue where you could not cut up improvised shoes.
- Fixed the issue where cutting up improvised bulletproof armor would give rags, not metal scrap.
- Fixed the issue where you could not repair the tractor chassis.
- Fixed the issue where you could not remove the front storage rack from the RIS military chassis.
- Fixed the issue where you could not service the Rager vehicle on the car lift if it was missing 1 wheel.
- Fixed the issue where footwear was not losing durability when players were pushing vehicles.
- Fixed the issue where rain would still fall through the hatch door.
- Fixed the issue where the OKP sight could not be placed on any MP5 variant.
- Fixed the issue where NPCs would lose their pathfinding in some cases.
- Fixed the issue where the visibility indicator would sometimes show a wrong value.
- Fixed the issue where the interaction "window" for installing certain vehicle parts was too small.
- Fixed the issue where you could paint other player turrets.
- Fixed the issue where aiming from vehicles would break your arms.
- Fixed the issue where food and water indicators would lose their highlight upon relogging.
- Fixed the issue where some dances would not use stamina.
- Fixed the issue where admins could not remove locks in safe zones.
- Fixed the issue where you could slide around while crouching and in free look.
- Fixed the issue where the kinglet duster could not be flipped if the inventory was too heavy.
- Multiple quest completion issues fixed.
- Fixed the issue where the rastaman variation of the backpack had the wrong inventory size.
- Fixed the issue where you could remove the car battery while the car was running.
- Fixed the issue where some bodies of water would not give any wetness.
- Fixed the issue where there were some edge cases on the map, making BB possible where it should not be.
- Multiple fixes on wrong grips and animations.
- Fixed the issue where chest and vehicle owner text would not be properly updated when in drone mode.
- Fixed the issue where, in some cases, destroyed BB elements would still show up for some players.
- Fixed the issue where you could not place a pot on top of grills.
- Fixed the issue where using a sandbag for crafting directly from inventory would destroy it instead.
- Fixed the issue where animals would receive no fall damage.
- Fixed the issue where sometimes vehicles would clip into buildings.
- Fixed multiple wrong aiming offsets, making weapons inaccurate.
- Fixed the issue where Sentry damage blocking in custom zones would not work properly.
- Fixed the issue where some lockers would require multiple lockpicking successes in SP.
- Fixed the issue where you could remove BCU locks even though raid protection was active.
- Fixed the issue where some footwear would let water through even though it shouldn't.
- Fixed the issue where armed NPCs would continue to attack the dead Razor body.
- Fixed the issue where heat sources would not help dry clothes.
- Fixed the issue where grenades would not explode if players hit themselves with them.
- Fixed the issue where force dismount on vehicles could have players clip through some elements.
- Fixed the issue where players would sometimes rubber band when walking on BB elements.
- Fixed the issue where it was possible to insta-kill mechs with plane propellers.
- Multiple fixes for NPC and puppet spawners.
- Fixed the issue where traps would not deal BB damage when activated in a chain reaction.
- Fixed the issue where mines would sometimes get unburied on server restart.
- Fixed the issue where Brenner was not able to hit NPCs.
- Fixed the issue where players would sometimes be stuck when exiting photomode.
- Fixed the issue where abandoned bunker armories would not restart loot on bunker activation.
- Multiple fixes regarding weapon interactions.
- Fixed the issue where crafting a skin variant of an item would set the durability to 100.
- Modified hip fire bullet spread.
- Aiming with bows will not automatically switch you to 1st person aiming. Can be changed in settings.
- Massive improvements to audio, including wind direction, mountain bike audio, and cricket sounds.
- Implemented the ability to eat and drink while sitting down.
- Added full gas canisters to the pool of cargo drop spawns.
- Reduced the time needed to dry wet clothes and items drastically.
- Increased flametrhower damage towards NPCs.
- The maximum withdrawn amount of cash per transaction is now 100000.
- Added player deaths from NPCs to the kill log.
- Faceroll smasher can now be used as a crowbar as well.
- Renamed RestartServer admin command to ShutdownServer.
Destroy all elements for a flag:
#DestroyAllBaseBuildingElementsForFlag <flagID> please
Destroys all base building elements under the specified flag.
Arguments: flagID (required), "please" (confirmation keyword).
Example:
#DestroyAllBaseBuildingElementsForFlag 22 please
Destroy all elements within radius:
#DestroyAllBaseBuildingWithinRadius <Radius[m]> <Location>
Destroys all base building elements within the given radius.
Arguments:
• Radius in meters (required, maximum 100)
• Location (optional; defaults to player’s position if not provided)
Examples:
#DestroyAllBaseBuildingWithinRadius 55
(destroys all BB elements within 55 meters of the player)
#DestroyAllBaseBuildingWithinRadius 55 X=333002.375 Y=-327520.625 Z=16256.094
(destroys all BB elements within 55 meters of the specified location)
Destroy all elements for a player:
#DestroyAllBaseBuildingElementsForPlayer <steamID> please
Destroys all base-building elements owned by the specified player, across all flags.
Example:
#DestroyAllBaseBuildingElementsForPlayer 76561198054402147 please
Destroy all elements for a squad:
#DestroyAllBaseBuildingElementsForSquad <squadID> please
Destroys all base-building elements for every member of the specified squad.
Example:
#DestroyAllBaseBuildingElementsForSquad 14 please
Additional changes:
All destroy commands now print the number of elements destroyed.
#DestroyAllItemsWithinRadius can take the argument "all", which destroys every item within the radius (maximum 100 meters when using "all").
Other Commands
Toggle fog (drone only):
#ToggleFog
Toggles fog on/off for the drone client.
No arguments required.
Toggle ambient sound (drone only):
#ToggleAmbientSound
Toggles ambient sound on/off for the drone client.
No arguments required.
Reset player balances:
#ResetPlayerBalances <steamID> please
Resets the specified player’s fame, gold, and currency to 0.
Requires steamID and the confirmation word "please".
Example:
#ResetPlayerBalances 76561198054402140 please
Squad information:
#SquadInfo <steamID>
Prints the squad name, squad ID, and list of players in the squad.
Argument: steamID (required).
Example:
#SquadInfo 76561198054402147
Path Visualization
#VisualizePath start <location> end <location>
Visualizes the path between two locations.
##Other
#ListSquads
Squad listings are now sorted by fame instead of name.
PlayerInfo is now an admin command.
We've also added support for server notifications. Server parses file "Notification.json" and creates notifications from it.
File Path:
SCUM Server\SCUM\Saved\Config\WindowsServer\Notifications.json
Modifying the Notifcation.json does not require server restart.
Each object inside "Notifications": [] is one scheduled notification.
The keys you can use are:
day → When the notification is shown.
Can be a specific day ("Monday", "Tuesday", etc.).
Ranges ("Monday-Friday").
Special groups ("Weekend", "Everyday").
time → At what time the notification is shown.
Single time ("7:00").
Multiple times (array: ["15:12", "11:14", "10:00-12:00" ]).
A range ("14:00-15:00") → message repeats every minute in that range.
duration → How long the message stays visible (in seconds).
color → RGB values ("R-G-B") for text color.
wait → Interval (in minutes) between repeats inside a time window.
message → The text that players will see.
Can include placeholders like:
#NumPlayers → shows number of players online.
#Date → current server date.
#Time → current server time.
#RestartIn(HH:MM) → countdown to restart.
#RestartAt(HH:MM) → restart notice at specific time.
