Hello everyone, summer is coming to a close, but not without a hot new update. So check it out!

Fixed the issue where it was possible to destroy level 1 and 2 modular BB elements with knives.



Fixed the issue where extracting teeth and ears from the puppet's head would have the wrong head mesh.



Fixed the issue where using the "full" version of the spawn vehicle command would mess up vehicle attachments on multiple vehicles.



Multiple wrong icon fixes.



Multiple level design fixes.



Fixed the issue where, after a razor grapple event, using bows would become messed up.



Fixed the issue where the Tractor carriage was not repairable with a toolbox.



Fixed the issue where some car lifts were not interactable for certain quests.



Fixed the issue where Human-to-human damage multiplier would not affect explosive arrows and flamethrowers.



Fixed the issue where Human-to-human damage set to 0.0 would still apply injuries and other side effects to the receiver's body simulation.



Fixed the issue where the hatch door frame would not be painted.



Fixed the issue where puppets would still spot players through some foliage even though they shouldn't.



Fixed the issue where quickly turning certain HUD elements on and off would show some other elements when they shouldn't.



Fixed the issue where bullets would not go through the Laika windshield.



Fixed the issue where, even though the supporting elements were destroyed, some BB elements would still be floating in the air.



Removed obsolete items from traders.



Fixed the issue where you could not cut up improvised shoes.



Fixed the issue where cutting up improvised bulletproof armor would give rags, not metal scrap.



Fixed the issue where you could not repair the tractor chassis.



Fixed the issue where you could not remove the front storage rack from the RIS military chassis.



Fixed the issue where you could not service the Rager vehicle on the car lift if it was missing 1 wheel.



Fixed the issue where footwear was not losing durability when players were pushing vehicles.



Fixed the issue where rain would still fall through the hatch door.



Fixed the issue where the OKP sight could not be placed on any MP5 variant.



Fixed the issue where NPCs would lose their pathfinding in some cases.



Fixed the issue where the visibility indicator would sometimes show a wrong value.



Fixed the issue where the interaction "window" for installing certain vehicle parts was too small.



Fixed the issue where you could paint other player turrets.



Fixed the issue where aiming from vehicles would break your arms.



Fixed the issue where food and water indicators would lose their highlight upon relogging.



Fixed the issue where some dances would not use stamina.



Fixed the issue where admins could not remove locks in safe zones.



Fixed the issue where you could slide around while crouching and in free look.



Fixed the issue where the kinglet duster could not be flipped if the inventory was too heavy.



Multiple quest completion issues fixed.



Fixed the issue where the rastaman variation of the backpack had the wrong inventory size.



Fixed the issue where you could remove the car battery while the car was running.



Fixed the issue where some bodies of water would not give any wetness.



Fixed the issue where there were some edge cases on the map, making BB possible where it should not be.



Multiple fixes on wrong grips and animations.



Fixed the issue where chest and vehicle owner text would not be properly updated when in drone mode.



Fixed the issue where, in some cases, destroyed BB elements would still show up for some players.



Fixed the issue where you could not place a pot on top of grills.



Fixed the issue where using a sandbag for crafting directly from inventory would destroy it instead.



Fixed the issue where animals would receive no fall damage.



Fixed the issue where sometimes vehicles would clip into buildings.



Fixed multiple wrong aiming offsets, making weapons inaccurate.



Fixed the issue where Sentry damage blocking in custom zones would not work properly.



Fixed the issue where some lockers would require multiple lockpicking successes in SP.



Fixed the issue where you could remove BCU locks even though raid protection was active.



Fixed the issue where some footwear would let water through even though it shouldn't.



Fixed the issue where armed NPCs would continue to attack the dead Razor body.



Fixed the issue where heat sources would not help dry clothes.



Fixed the issue where grenades would not explode if players hit themselves with them.



Fixed the issue where force dismount on vehicles could have players clip through some elements.



Fixed the issue where players would sometimes rubber band when walking on BB elements.



Fixed the issue where it was possible to insta-kill mechs with plane propellers.



Multiple fixes for NPC and puppet spawners.



Fixed the issue where traps would not deal BB damage when activated in a chain reaction.



Fixed the issue where mines would sometimes get unburied on server restart.



Fixed the issue where Brenner was not able to hit NPCs.



Fixed the issue where players would sometimes be stuck when exiting photomode.



Fixed the issue where abandoned bunker armories would not restart loot on bunker activation.



Multiple fixes regarding weapon interactions.



Fixed the issue where crafting a skin variant of an item would set the durability to 100.





Modified hip fire bullet spread.



Aiming with bows will not automatically switch you to 1st person aiming. Can be changed in settings.



Massive improvements to audio, including wind direction, mountain bike audio, and cricket sounds.



Implemented the ability to eat and drink while sitting down.



Added full gas canisters to the pool of cargo drop spawns.



Reduced the time needed to dry wet clothes and items drastically.



Increased flametrhower damage towards NPCs.



The maximum withdrawn amount of cash per transaction is now 100000.



Added player deaths from NPCs to the kill log.



Faceroll smasher can now be used as a crowbar as well.



Renamed RestartServer admin command to ShutdownServer.



