28 August 2025 Build 19771304 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone,

Thank you for your patience during the wait. We're excited to announce that the missing part of the game has now been released. Please note that the arcade feature has been temporarily removed as it's still under development.

We truly appreciate your continued support and understanding.

— sodaAnimation

