Fix
Fixed an issue where opponent comments were displayed incorrectly in the Hot Forum.
Fixed a bug that caused an error when entering the Super League after the World Championship ended.
Fixed an issue where cards not matching a player's position could be purchased during pre-match and in-match adjustments.
Fixed an issue where the hero \[Merisi] would sometimes attempt to attack defense towers.
Fixed incorrect formulas for Money Efficiency, Offensive Transition, and Defensive Transition in the Rulebook.
Changed depots in beta branch