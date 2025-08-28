 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19771170
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

 

  1. Fixed an issue where opponent comments were displayed incorrectly in the Hot Forum.

  2. Fixed a bug that caused an error when entering the Super League after the World Championship ended.

  3. Fixed an issue where cards not matching a player's position could be purchased during pre-match and in-match adjustments.

  4. Fixed an issue where the hero \[Merisi] would sometimes attempt to attack defense towers.

  5. Fixed incorrect formulas for Money Efficiency, Offensive Transition, and Defensive Transition in the Rulebook.

