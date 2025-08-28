Tech
- Optimizations to enemy pathing
Design
- Player may now unlock items that are linked to Catanothoa, Cathulhu, Nyanlathotep, and Shub-Niggurat by defeating Face of Petrification, Tails of Chaos, Steps to Oblivion, and Unending Madness respectively.
- Enemies now have better pathing to move around non-moving enemies
Polish
- Added helper prompts for objectives that are less intuitive, namely Stepping on Floor Buttons, Clearing Orbs, Revealing Wolf Sigils and fighting Sw\[AMP]ere
- Added clickable arrows to spells display
- Added additional indicators for items/spells which are passive
- Added icons to item/spell descriptions
- Added auto-scroll toggle to cutscenes
- Tweaks to tutorial flow
- Added new room design for treasure rooms
- Tweak to allow players to cancel key rebinding
- Tweak to display enemy attack indicators above players instead of below
Bugfix
- Bugfix for game hanging randomly
- Bugfix for game glitches when rebinding controls, notably Open Map
- Bugfix for game crash during boss battle against Unending Madness if player summons friendly monsters
- Bugfix for visual glitch when players have mana absorb spells and try to break free from mud
- Bugfix for players being able to move during certain cutscenes
- Bugfix for enemies being able to move before certain items/spells resolve
- Bugfix for keyboard controls not working properly in the campsite
Issues being investigated
- Bugs caused by players using Elementerraform under certain circumstances
- Improvements to make the game more playable using only mouse
