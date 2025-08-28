 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19771164 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tech

- Optimizations to enemy pathing

Design

- Player may now unlock items that are linked to Catanothoa, Cathulhu, Nyanlathotep, and Shub-Niggurat by defeating Face of Petrification, Tails of Chaos, Steps to Oblivion, and Unending Madness respectively.

- Enemies now have better pathing to move around non-moving enemies

Polish

- Added helper prompts for objectives that are less intuitive, namely Stepping on Floor Buttons, Clearing Orbs, Revealing Wolf Sigils and fighting Sw\[AMP]ere

- Added clickable arrows to spells display

- Added additional indicators for items/spells which are passive

- Added icons to item/spell descriptions

- Added auto-scroll toggle to cutscenes

- Tweaks to tutorial flow

- Added new room design for treasure rooms

- Tweak to allow players to cancel key rebinding

- Tweak to display enemy attack indicators above players instead of below

Bugfix

- Bugfix for game hanging randomly

- Bugfix for game glitches when rebinding controls, notably Open Map

- Bugfix for game crash during boss battle against Unending Madness if player summons friendly monsters

- Bugfix for visual glitch when players have mana absorb spells and try to break free from mud

- Bugfix for players being able to move during certain cutscenes

- Bugfix for enemies being able to move before certain items/spells resolve

- Bugfix for keyboard controls not working properly in the campsite

Issues being investigated

- Bugs caused by players using Elementerraform under certain circumstances

- Improvements to make the game more playable using only mouse

