 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Path of Exile 2 Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19771143 Edited 29 August 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌸 55 florals
🎀 16 wraps
🐰 9 adorable customers
🌈 And endless creativity!

This is my debut game, and I’m so proud of how it turned out! Thank you so much for your support and for enjoying my little game 🥰

Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions:

  • Will there be localization to other languages?
    Yes! Localization will be added in a few months. Please let me know which languages you'd like to see the most

  • Will there be Steam Deck support?
    Yes! I plan to add it in the first major update. I'm a Steam Deck user myself, so it's very important to me

  • Will there be content updates?
    Absolutely! I'm planning to add more flowers, greenery, wraps, and accessories. It's honestly the most fun part of development, haha.

  • How can I support your development?
    Please leave reviews and share the game with your friends - it helps a lot!

  • Nintendo Switch release?
    Also planned, but I can't give a definite date just yet :(

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link