🌸 55 florals
🎀 16 wraps
🐰 9 adorable customers
🌈 And endless creativity!
This is my debut game, and I’m so proud of how it turned out! Thank you so much for your support and for enjoying my little game 🥰
Here are the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions:
Will there be localization to other languages?
Yes! Localization will be added in a few months. Please let me know which languages you'd like to see the most
Will there be Steam Deck support?
Yes! I plan to add it in the first major update. I'm a Steam Deck user myself, so it's very important to me
Will there be content updates?
Absolutely! I'm planning to add more flowers, greenery, wraps, and accessories. It's honestly the most fun part of development, haha.
How can I support your development?
Please leave reviews and share the game with your friends - it helps a lot!
Nintendo Switch release?
Also planned, but I can't give a definite date just yet :(