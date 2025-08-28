Hello, we just uploaded Version 0.5. The game is still very much unfinished but has some changes and new features:



- added a title menu

- pausing the game is now possible

- your ship now has a crew that works on deck to carry out your commands

- waves that change with the wind conditions

- you can now pick up items that float in the ocean

- inventory window

- the UI works with a gamecontroller (Steamdeck!)

- there are some pirates that will chase you

- like your own ships, pirates also subject to wind, making it possible to outmaneuver them