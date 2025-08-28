 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19771097 Edited 28 August 2025 – 13:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, we just uploaded Version 0.5. The game is still very much unfinished but has some changes and new features:

- added a title menu
- pausing the game is now possible
- your ship now has a crew that works on deck to carry out your commands
- waves that change with the wind conditions
- you can now pick up items that float in the ocean
- inventory window
- the UI works with a gamecontroller (Steamdeck!)
- there are some pirates that will chase you
- like your own ships, pirates also subject to wind, making it possible to outmaneuver them

Changed files in this update

