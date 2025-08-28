Hello, we just uploaded Version 0.5. The game is still very much unfinished but has some changes and new features:
- added a title menu
- pausing the game is now possible
- your ship now has a crew that works on deck to carry out your commands
- waves that change with the wind conditions
- you can now pick up items that float in the ocean
- inventory window
- the UI works with a gamecontroller (Steamdeck!)
- there are some pirates that will chase you
- like your own ships, pirates also subject to wind, making it possible to outmaneuver them
V0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update