 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19771089 Edited 28 August 2025 – 13:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements

1. Added new sound effects to certain UI elements.

Bug Fixes

1. Fixed an issue where some items could not be obtained.

2. Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, magic bullets could be fired excessively.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3094801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link