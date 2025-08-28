Improvements
1. Added new sound effects to certain UI elements.
Bug Fixes
1. Fixed an issue where some items could not be obtained.
2. Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, magic bullets could be fired excessively.
Patch Notes v0.3.4
