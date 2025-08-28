Massively decreased potion recovery values
Added tooltips for stats displayed in inventory, bestiary and combat inspect
Fixed +Skill Initiative effects (they were reversed) and changed stat name
'Fan the Flames' now doesn't trigger immediately on effects that create Burn
Reduced the amount of bonus power from intellect (might remove entirely if this is still too much)
'Amplified' and 'Lightning Reflexes' changed to use power percentage instead of raw power
Fixed 'Scorching' skill
Nature can now use Staff
Divine can now use Sceptre
Increased health of Ancestral Spirit
Minor item tooltip fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
