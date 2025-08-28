Massively decreased potion recovery values

Added tooltips for stats displayed in inventory, bestiary and combat inspect

Fixed +Skill Initiative effects (they were reversed) and changed stat name

'Fan the Flames' now doesn't trigger immediately on effects that create Burn

Reduced the amount of bonus power from intellect (might remove entirely if this is still too much)

'Amplified' and 'Lightning Reflexes' changed to use power percentage instead of raw power

Fixed 'Scorching' skill

Nature can now use Staff

Divine can now use Sceptre

Increased health of Ancestral Spirit

Minor item tooltip fixes